Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7:

• Robert Stone, 22, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail (308 days suspended), assessed $250 court costs. Stone must write a letter of apology, pay restitution to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no similar offenses for four years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• David Harnish, 37, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, two counts of O.V.I., sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 16, 2019 to Aug. 7, 2019, fined $2,150, assessed $375 court costs. Harnish must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $350. Two driving under suspension-financial charge along with a marked lanes violation and failure to control charge were dismissed.

• Timothy Rowley, 23, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, failure to control, O.V.I.-high test, hit-skip, sentenced to 270 days in jail (264 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Sept. 4, 2018 to Sept. 3, 2019, fined $2,125, assessed $500 court costs. Rowley must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the arresting officer, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Sept. 15, 2018. Two O.V.I. charges were dismissed.

• Edward Gee II, 25, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $130, assessed $125 court costs.

• Anthony Brannon, 24, of Reesville, trespassing, drug instrument possession, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, sentenced to 180 days in jail (161 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $375 court costs. Brannon must write a letter of apology to the victim and the arresting officer, have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for six years, and complete non-reporting probation. Additional charges of “dangerous drug”, two counts of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, inducing panic, littering and an additional drug instrument possession were dismissed.

• Daniel Decker, 37, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, drug instrument possession sentenced to 79 days in jail (suspended). Decker must have no contact with the victim, pay $3.58 in restitution, must not reside in Clinton County for two years and must be out of Clinton County by sundown on Sept. 7. Two additional drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Brandi Lewis, 28, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Lewis must write a letter of apology to the arresting officer, must commit no further offenses for four years, and complete non-reporting probation. A second disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Lindsey Eddy, 25, of Hurricane, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Eddy must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated.

• Carlena Ellis, 22, of Wilmington, complicity, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The disorderly conduct charge was amended from a menacing charge. Ellis must write a letter of apology to the arresting officer and the disorderly conduct victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. Additional charges of marijuana possession, driving under suspension-financial and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Charles Cordy, 33, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $130, assessed $250 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge. Cordy must commit no further offenses for four years and complete non-reporting probation. A marked lanes violation and a fictitious registration charge were dismissed.

• Jeremiah Beckett, 38, of Clarksville, receiving stolen property, sentenced to 14 days in jail, assessed $125 court costs.

• Jason Bunch, 37, of Xenia, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Bunch must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Nicholas Baker, 29, of Wilmington, improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Baker must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. The firearm is to be returned to Baker’s attorney.

• Karmen Meadows, 28, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a theft charge. Meadows must pay $300 in restitution to the victim.

• Briana Watson, 24, of Hillsboro, telecommunication harassment, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A second telecommunication harassment charge was dismissed.

• Karen Morgan-Hobbs, 56, of Wilmington, two counts of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, turn signal violation, fined $750, assessed $625 court costs. Additional charges of drug possession, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and a crossing yellow lane violation was dismissed.

• Monte Colwell, 62, of Wilmington, trespassing, receiving stolen property, fined $50, assessed $250 court costs. A second trespassing charge and a drug instrument possession charge were dismissed.

• Jefferson Green Sr., 64, of New Vienna, disorderly conduct, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Green is not permitted to drink beer for the rest of the month.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_Court-News_cmyk-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574