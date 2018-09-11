Muni court judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continued the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7:

• Jerry Hannon, 53, of Columbus, providing false info, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. A going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone charge was dismissed.

• Mark Rogers, 48, of Wilmington, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs.

• Danyell Morgan, 35, of Martinsville, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs.

• Kyle Browder, 32, of Wilmington, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed until Jan. 24, 2019.

• Donte Davis, 28, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, marijuana possession, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs.

• Mai Lea Reese, 39, of Georgetown, drug paraphernalia, fined $89, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Reese.

• Jessica Taylor, 36, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• James Romer, 50, of Lakewood, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Romer.

• Alexander Lindner, 21, of Cincinnati, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the Lindner.

• Joshua Hollan, 30, of Pleasant Plain, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Donavon Brown, 19, of Clarksville, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Brown.

• Tag Williams Jr., 19, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge.

• Lisa Mathias, 54, Centerburg, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Mathias.

• Shannon Davis, 40, of Loveland, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Randace Gibson, 20, of Midland, going 97 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_Court-News_cmyk-2.jpg