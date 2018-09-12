WILMINGTON — The 21st annual Cardboard City this weekend outside the Clinton County Courthouse will give young participants an idea of what homelessness feels like, while raising awareness of the issue.

The event is also the Clinton County Homeless Shelter’s largest fundraiser; it brings in donations from groups and individuals.

Sponsored by the Wilmington AM Rotary Club, this year’s event is Saturday, Sept. 15 (and into Sunday morning) with registration beginning at 6 p.m.

This year’s event features a Clinton County School District Challenge — the school that raises the most funds at Cardboard City will bring home the Clinton County School District Challenge Traveling Trophy.

The event will also feature, at 7 p.m., Hands Together for Homelessness as participants will form a human chain around the courthouse sidewalk to raise awareness of homelessness in Clinton County and the human right to housing.”

For more information about the event or the shelter, visit www.ClintonCountyHomelessShelter.com .

To donate to the shelter, contact Denise Stryker, Executive Director at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, at 937-382-6272.

A “Hands Together” joint action to raise awareness of homelessness in Clinton County was one of the multiple activities at the 2017 Cardboard City. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_chain_hands_p_f.jpg A “Hands Together” joint action to raise awareness of homelessness in Clinton County was one of the multiple activities at the 2017 Cardboard City. News Journal file photos At last year’s Cardboard City fundraiser, some participants played cards to pass the time. For the annual community event, participants are asked to build a shelter from cardboard and then sleep in it for a night to gain some perspective of what it may feel like to be homeless. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_DSC_0099.jpg At last year’s Cardboard City fundraiser, some participants played cards to pass the time. For the annual community event, participants are asked to build a shelter from cardboard and then sleep in it for a night to gain some perspective of what it may feel like to be homeless. News Journal file photos

Raises funds for homeless shelter