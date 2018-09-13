New Vienna man gets 14 years for rape, GSI

A New Vienna man was sentenced on Wednesday to 14 years in prison for rape and gross sexual imposition after pleading guilty to his crimes in August.

Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins said the acts committed by Kyle Matthew Miller, 33, were “heinous.”

According to court documents, Miller was charged with rape, a first-degree felony, after he inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl in Greenfield in September of last year.

The victim told law enforcement that “she got him to stop by kicking him,” according to court records, and she reported the incident to her mother the following day.

Over the course of the investigation, it was found that Miller reportedly inappropriately touched a different 10-year-old girl in Greenfield about four years ago, according to court documents.

Miller was indicted on rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition in March.

On Wednesday, Miller was sentenced to 10 years on the rape charge and four years for one count of gross sexual imposition. The additional gross sexual imposition charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Miller did not speak in court, but his attorney, Bill Armintrout, said Miller wrote a letter of apology to the younger victim. Armintrout said Miller was ready to accept his punishment.

Miller must register as both a Tier II and Tier III sex offender where he lives and works. Tier II sex offenders must report for 25 years, while Tier III offenders, the highest tier, must report for life.

Collins told The Times-Gazette after the hearing that she was satisfied with the outcome of the case.

“Any time we can get a plea so the child doesn’t have to come in and testify, that’s a good thing,” Collins said. “That’s a plea for a substantial amount of time. She can start to put this behind her and begin to heal.”

The following people were also sentenced Wednesday for a variety of felony charges.

• Shawn Yoakum, 27, Hillsboro, three years probation, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

• Joshua Aaron Yost, 32, Hillsboro, three years probation, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Larry Babbs, 35, Greenfield, three years probation, theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Wesley A. Stratton, 24, Winchester, three years probation, possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Kyle Matthew Miller, right, sits in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday with defense attorney Bill Armintrout, left. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_f-kyle-miller-court.jpg Kyle Matthew Miller, right, sits in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday with defense attorney Bill Armintrout, left. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Prosecutor: Miller’s acts ‘heinous’