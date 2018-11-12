Nominate Outstanding Women for 2019

The Outstanding Women of Clinton County (OWCC) Awards Committee is seeking nominations of women who have made important, perhaps unique, economic, social, cultural or humanitarian contributions to their Clinton County communities.

The purpose of OWCC is to recognize these women and to support the educational endeavors of young women through the awarding of scholarships.

Women of Clinton County in the present or in the past who have contributed or displayed qualities that enhance the life of Clinton County residents should be considered for nomination. These women might be a neighbor, fellow employee, family member, friend, teacher or mentor.

Nominations are now being accepted and must be received by Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

Nominations can be submitted in one of three ways:

• Submit the form on the Outstanding Women of Clinton County website. Follow the instructions on the website for submission.

• E-mail the form to outstandingwomencc@gmail.com

• Mail the form to the Wilmington News Journal, Attn: OWCC, 761 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

If you have any questions regarding nominations, please call Judy Sargent at 937-289-7020 or Judy Briggs at 937-382-8529.

The Outstanding Women and the Scholarship recipients will be honored on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at a luncheon at the Roberts Centre.

The OWCC Committee thanks their sponsor, the Wilmington News Journal, and support sponsors Clinton Memorial Regional Health System, Wilmington Savings Bank and Wilmington College for their support and assistance in honoring women of Clinton County.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_OWCC-logo.jpg