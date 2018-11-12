Wilmington College honored among national Colleges of Distinction

WILMINGTON — In the often-cluttered world of college rankings and ratings, Colleges of Distinction prides itself as an “unconventional guide” featuring schools with engaging programs.

Wilmington College recently received word of its inclusion as one of the nation’s Colleges of Distinction for 2019. It joins several other Ohio schools to receive this honor, including Capital, Denison, Miami, Dayton and Xavier universities.

Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction, said his staff was impressed with WC’s “commitment” to implementing high-impact educational practices.

“Wilmington College has proven itself to be at the forefront of American higher education with a modern, student-centered approach to teaching,” he said in citing the institution’s dedication to hands-on learning and leadership development opportunities, along with fostering close relationships between students, faculty and staff.

“With a unique learning environment, its programming engages students with character-building programs,” he added while citing WC’s focus upon service, diversity and global education, undergraduate research, first-year success, internships and numerous other opportunities for experiential learning.

Schritter lauded the College’s “effective dedication to student success.”

He explained that Colleges of Distinction’s selection process consists of a review of each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts, alongside its general education programs, alumni success, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more. Schools are accepted on the basis that they adhere to the “four distinctions”: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes.

“Colleges of Distinction is far more than a ranking list of colleges and universities,” Schritter said. “We seek out the schools that are wholly focused on the student experience, constantly working to produce graduates who are prepared for a rapidly changing global society.

“Now recognized as a College of Distinction, Wilmington College stands out in the way it strives to help its students to learn, grow and succeed.”

