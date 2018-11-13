The village of Sabina opened its doors for the 31st annual Christmas Around Sabina Town on Friday and Saturday. Crafters and vendors were at the Sabina Church of Christ’s Fellowship Hall, in the Cove Building nearby, and at homes and businesses. In this photo at the fellowship hall, shopper Megan Todd, left, learns more about Expressed Creations which offers personalized artwork, designs and decor. At right, co-owner Brittany Schneider tells Todd about the production process and options. Schneider and her co-owner mother regularly set up booths, which she described as a “pop-up shop”.

The homemade baked goods of Elaine Yoder of Leesburg, right, were drawing their share of attention Saturday at Christmas Around Sabina Town. Standing to the left of the table are, from left, Brenna Simmons, Haydon Barrera and Jaime Simmons.

Kim’s Classic Diner in Sabina was among the many places to do some (relatively) early Christmas shopping over the weekend during the annual Christmas Around Sabina Town. Inside the diner, family crafters had baked goods, jar lights, flag wreaths, Mason jar craft items and more available for purchase.