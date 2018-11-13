Car stuck, removed from RR tracks

BLANCHESTER — Police were called to the railroad grade crossing in the 100 block of South Broadway Street at around 7 a.m. Tuesday for a car stuck on the railroad tracks.

Officers responded and found that a 2014 Toyota was indeed stuck on the tracks.

“The driver, Kathleen Mason, 73, of Fayetteville, stated she was navigating her way through Blanchester using her mobile GPS system,” said POlice Chief Scott Reinbolt. “The GPS told her to make a right-hand turn, and she did so, but ended up on the railroad tracks instead of her destination, which was Bourbon Street, which is further down the block.”

He said the operator of the rail line, the Indiana & Ohio Railroad, closed the line and a tow truck was summoned. Joe’s Towing of Midland arrived and removed the vehicle from the tracks. Two I&O employees assisted at the scene, and the railroad was re-opened.

Mason was cited with a marked lanes violation and will answer the traffic citation in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

“We are glad no one was injured in this incident and appreciate the assistance by I&O employees and Joe’s Towing,” said Reinbolt.

The Indiana & Ohio rail line in Blanchester was shut down while a car was removed from the tracks. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_car-on-tracks.jpg The Indiana & Ohio rail line in Blanchester was shut down while a car was removed from the tracks. Blanchester PD