‘Run to Honor and Remember’ held in Sabina

Cpl. Robert “Bob” Estle of Fayette County, right, a 94-year-old World War II Marine Corps veteran of the South Pacific, was honored with a plaque for his service at the Brett Wightman Memorial 5K event held at the Sabina Elementary School. Left of Estle is his longtime friend, Sabina Mayor Dean Hawk.

After the Brett Wightman Memorial 5K run, participants and others were hungry Saturday and Traditions restaurant in Sabina provided breakfast at the elementary school, with proceeds going to the Brett Wightman Foundation. In the right foreground is Traditions owner Stephanie McFadden, while in the left foreground Emily Arnold, 11, of Sabina, has her hands full with her breakfast meal.

The Sabina Elementary School cafeteria was full of people enjoying breakfast and a respite after the annual Brett Wightman Memorial 5K run. The young people wearing blue and seated at the closest row of tables are with the U.S. Marine Corps’ Recruiting Sub-Station (RSS) in Xenia. They were there in memory of a fellow Marine, an RSS official said.

Runners and walkers braved the cold temperatures Saturday morning for the eighth annual Brett Wightman Memorial 5K, a fundraiser with proceeds going toward scholarships for East Clinton graduates. Lance Cpl. Brett Wightman, an East Clinton graduate, was one of 14 U.S. Marines killed in an August 2005 roadside bombing in northern Iraq.