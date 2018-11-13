WSB’s Holland retiring after 42 years

WILMINGTON — Beverly Holland is retiring from Wilmington Savings Bank after a nearly 42-year career — a career which will be celebrated at a public retirement party Thursday, Nov. 15 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the bank at 184 N. South St.

Bev started at Wilmington Savings Bank in 1977, first as a teller, then moving into the loan department.

“I am sad to leave what I have done for nearly 42 years, but anxious to move on to a new chapter in my life with my family,” she said.

A Clinton-Massie High School graduate, she has lived in Clinton County all of her life, and grew up on a farm in the New Burlington area.

“Bev has been with Wilmington Savings Bank longer than anyone else,” reads a statement from WSB. “She began her career here and has stayed through thick and thin times. Bev has provided exceptional service to many customers over her 42-year tenure and she will be greatly missed.

“While we are sad to see Bev go, we are excited for her to begin her new adventure as grandmother to grandson Chase, who was born in October.”

Bev is married to Dennis and they have two children, Craig and Carly, and a new grandchild, Chase. She enjoys spending time with family at home, in Florida, and in Tennessee.

