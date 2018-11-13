Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 61-year-old Wilmington male for allegedly using a weapon while intoxicated and domestic violence after responding to a residence on State Route 73 South in Wilmington on a report of a man with a gun at 6:17 p.m. on Nov. 3.

According to the report, when deputies arrived at the residence, three subjects were found hiding behind a barn. They advised that the suspect was inside the residence with a shotgun. A deputy grabbed his patrol rifle and took position at the back of the residence. They advised the suspect to drop the weapon and put his hands up, which he did. He was handcuffed and taken into custody without incident.

Police spoke with a 62-year-old female victim — the suspect’s wife — who stated the two started arguing after the suspect woke up around 9 a.m., still drunk from the previous night. She stated that later the suspect started screaming and “proceeded to destroy the house (living room). He then handed (the victim) a handgun and he had a shotgun in his hands. (The suspect) said what are (you) going to do and then pointed the shotgun at (the victim’s) face and told her ‘I’m going to kill you (expletive).”

The victim’s daughter then arrived and told authorities she was there to pick her mother up because the victim was afraid what the suspect was going to do. The daughter saw the suspect pointing the shogun and told him to put it down. She advised the suspect turned and pointed the gun at her and her husband and then “slowly went back into the residence.”

Authorities seized a pump-action shotgun and a semi-automatic pistol as evidence. A BB gun was also taken for safe keeping. The suspect was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

• At 2:34 p.m. on Nov. 3, a 40-year-old Midland male reported that between Nov. 1 and 3 an unknown person(s) broke into his garage and stole his Honda four-wheeler at the 14000 block of U.S. 68 South.

• At 10:32 p.m. on Nov. 3, a 64-year-old Blanchester male reported a trailer was stolen from his Marion Township residence on Heritage Ridge Road. The report lists a 4×8 Onyx Flyer utility trailer as the item taken.

• At 4:35 a.m. on Nov. 4, deputies conducted a traffic stop for a left of center violation around U.S. 68 North in Center Road near Wilmington. During to the investigation, suspected narcotics were located.

• At 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 4, deputies stopped a vehicle for a left-of-center violation on U.S. 68 North in Wilmington. According to the report, the driver was found to be suspended, and a passenger was found to be in possession of narcotics and a handgun. The handgun was collected as evidence and the narcotics — a bag with pills — were seized.

• At 10 a.m. on Nov. 5, a 17-year-old Clarksville male reported that he was “jumped” by two subjects on Linton Avenue in Clarksville the previous day. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries and that the two suspects were acquaintances of the victim.

• At 9:46 p.m. on Nov. 7, a 36-year-old Washington Court House male reported he had been assaulted by a male acquaintance at his job on Gillam Road in Wilmington.

• At 3:14 a.m. on Nov. 8, deputies performed a traffic stop on Prairie Road in Wilmington for a headlamp violation. The suspect was found to be under failure to reinstate and was in possession of an open container of alcohol, marijuana, and unknown homemade pills.

• At 10:08 a.m. on Nov. 8, a 57-year-old Wilmington male reported identity fraud allegedly committed by his child.

• Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Waynesville male for alleged drug paraphernalia after responding to a Holiday Lane in Blanchester on the report of the suspect being passed out in a vehicle at 3:47 a.m. on Nov. 13. The suspect was found to be in possession of a drug paraphernalia and then resisted arrest, according to the report.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

