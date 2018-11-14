EC Class of ’69 plans 50th reunion

Plans are being made for the 50th reunion of East Clinton High School’s Class of 1969.

The celebration will start on Friday evening, Sept. 13, 2019 at the home of John and Carol Joy of New Vienna. On Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, classmates will be invited to gather at McCoy’s Catering for dinner and reminiscing. McCoy’s is located near Wilmington.

Details of the weekend are in the planning stages, and any classmate’s input is welcomed.

Classmates are being urged to update contact information as soon as possible. Send information to Sue McKenzie Pierson at vspierson@yahoo.com or to Penny Fauber Blackburn at pl_blackburn@frontier.com .