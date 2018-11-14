Parent/Student Night on Thursday at Chatfield College’s St. Martin campus

ST. MARTIN — Chatfield College in nearby Brown County is hosting a Parent/Student Night on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Welcome Center on the St. Martin campus.

This informational session will give students and parents a chance to tour the campus, meet with admissions and financial aid staff, learn about the registration process and the classes offered, and hear from academic advisors and current students.

Refreshments will be served.

“Chatfield College is a great option for College Credit Plus students (CCP), high school graduates, and adult learners — offering both on-campus and online classes,” stated a media release from Chatfield.

Chatfield has more than 30 scholarships, making it affordable for all students, added the release.

Moreover, it is an open enrollment college.

If you would like to learn about how you can begin earning your degree this January, please come to the Nov. 15 event and have your questions answered.

Chatfield College is a private, faith-based, liberal arts college offering Associate of Arts degrees in Brown County located at 20918 State Route 251, St. Martin.

The college’s Cincinnati campus is located in Over-the-Rhine at 1544 Central Parkway, Cincinnati.

For more information, please visit the website at www.chatfield.edu or call 513-875-3344 or e-mail admissions@chatfield.edu .