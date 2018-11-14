Noon Rotary learns about homeless shelter

Denise Stryker, Executive Director of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon at Damon’s Restaurant on Monday.

Stryker said the shelter’s mission is to provide emergency shelter, compassionate care and support to the homeless and underprivileged, remembering that each resident is a person of worth regardless of age, creed, race, sex or personality.

The shelter is celebrating its 30th year of service to the homeless of Clinton County.

Stryker stated the shelter provides emergency shelter for up to 38 men, women and children each day in two homes.

The Matrka Family House, opened in 1988, provides shelter for women, children and families.

The Men’s Shelter was opened in 2008 and houses single men only.

The shelter provides services to 255 individuals per year and the average stay is 44 nights.

Besides providing shelter, the Clinton County Homeless Shelter helps move its residents into permanent housing as quickly as possible. There are many reasons for homelessness, and Stryker said that they strive to meet all the needs of their residents.

Stryker also stated she is humbled by Clinton County and their support for the shelter. The county has always been very giving of their time, talent and treasures.

Stryker also said there are volunteer hours available at the shelter and the shelter is always accepting donations of clothing, household items, food and personal care items.

Denise Stryker, Executive Director of Clinton County Homeless Shelter, and Dan Evers, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Monday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_IMG_2262.jpg Denise Stryker, Executive Director of Clinton County Homeless Shelter, and Dan Evers, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Monday. Courtesy photo