Vote your book choice for Clinton County Reads 2019

Balloting will begin Nov. 14 for Clinton County Reads 2019, the annual county-wide reading program that is entering its 14th year.

Each fall season, the community votes for a book for our county to read together. The voting will last until Dec. 14, and the chosen book will be announced after the first of the year.

In the spring, the Clinton County Reads Steering Committee will host local book discussions, related programs, and a closing dinner.

Titles appearing on the 2019 ballot are:

• “An American Marriage,” by Tayari Jones;

• “Educated: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover;

• “The Lost City of the Monkey God,” by Douglas Preston;

• “This Is How It Always Is,” by Laurie Frankel; and,

• “Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging,” by Sebastian Junger.

Brief descriptions of the books appear on the ballot, printed today in the News Journal.

Participants are encouraged to vote based solely on interest in a book — reading each book before voting is not necessary.

“I am very excited about the depth of this year’s ballot. All five of these books are well-written and cover an array of important — and timely — topics, any one of which will lead to great discussions,” said Chris Owens, director of the Blanchester Public Library and chair of the Clinton County Reads Steering Committee. “I would highly recommend all of these engaging titles to the readers of Clinton County.”

Ballots from the newspaper can be mailed or dropped off at the Blanchester Public Library, the Sabina Public Library and its New Vienna branch, and the Wilmington Public Library and its Clinton-Massie branch. Ballots are available at all of the above locations, and readers can vote by email at ClintonCountyReads@yahoo.com or through the Clinton County Reads Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ClintonCoReads.

Clinton County Reads 2019 book discussions and other activities will begin in March, with the culminating dinner scheduled for April 11 at the General Denver.

