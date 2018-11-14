COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, Nov. 15

• Wilmington College Theatre is presenting the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Nov. 15, 16 and 17), at 7:30 p.m., in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. Reservations can be made by contacting the Theatre Box Office weekdays, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at 937-481-2267

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night featuring “Snowman Windchimes” will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417 x23. All materials provided.

• Throwback Thursdays 2:30-5 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs.

• Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 in the fellowship hall of the church. All are welcome at the church on the corner of Center and Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

• Free prenatal breastfeeding classes held the third Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Clinton County Health District. For more information or to sign up for a class please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

Friday, Nov. 16

• 19th Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon Fundraiser to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter — “A Place to Call Home” — is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building. Lunch includes a variety of soups and chili — chicken noodle, potato, beef vegetable, vegetarian, chili and ham & bean (try them all!) and plenty of desserts, plus coffee, decaf, lemonade and water. Cost is any donation, to be taken at the door. All proceeds directly benefit the shelter.

• Six and Twenty Club; hostess, Pam Dase; program leader, Fayanne Saunders.

Saturday, Nov. 17

• Winter Clinton County Farmers Market at the Wilmington City Building from 9 a.m.-noon. Fresh seasonal produce, locally grown pork and beef, homemade breads, home baked treats, homemade doggie treats, locally made pottery, jewelry, and more. Winter market is the first and third Saturdays during November and December. Veterans and active military Recognition Day at the Market.

• The Angel House will hold a rummage sale at The Halo, 718 Ohio Ave., on Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House 1-3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll-free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

• Fall general meeting of the SW Ohio Returned Peace Corps Volunteers, 4p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, Wilmington College Peace Resource Center, 51 College St. Potluck dinner of international foods, drinks and table service provided. PRC Director Tanya Maus will present about the WC Peace Corps Prep Program and the work of the Peace Resource Center, plus lead a visit to the Quaker Heritage Center to see the recently opened exhibit “The Quaker Conscientious Objectors of Wilmington College at the Great War’s End: Reconstructing Themselves and Their World”. Returned and prospective Peace Corps Volunteers and their families and guests are welcome. Peace Corps 2019 calendars are available for sale. Questions? Call or text 937-238-9887.

Monday, Nov. 19

• Friends of the Library meeting and annual Christmas Party will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 at the Wilmington Public Library. Help decorate the library for the holidays. New members welcome.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library will host a monthly “Life Skills” program 5-6 p.m. Nov. 19. The program is geared toward equipping teens and young adults with the tools and confidence to be fully independent. It’s open to ages 15 to 18 years old. The first meeting will be on spicing up Ramen noodles and learning how to make your dollar stretch: “You’re worth more than just a pack of Ramen noodles!”

• Join the Monday Morning Men’s Club (3M Club) Monday, Nov. 19 to enjoy a light breakfast and an informative program. Ohio Living Cape May resident Denny Deibel will share stories of interest he and his wife, Barb, experienced this year on their Lake Superior Circle Tour. The 3M Club meets at 9 a.m. in the Campus Center at Cape May on the first and third Mondays of the month. All senior men are invited. For more information about the 3M Club call Abby Ellsberry, Director of Sales and Marketing at 382-2995 or Bob Holmes at 382-3673.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

• Teen DIY Night at Wilmington Public Library for ages 9-19 is 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20. The theme is perler beads and melted crayon art, and all materials are provided.

• Story Time for all ages 11 a.m.-noon at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library will be hosting their Young Adult Book Club on Nov. 20, from 2:35 – 3:30 p.m. Open to high school students, they will be discussing”Gunslinger Girl” by Lyndsay Ely. Those who wish to join the book club can pick up the book at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. New members are always welcome.

• Turning the Corner Widows luncheon meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive, Wilmington. Please call Mary Camp at 937-382-7171 with your reservation by Friday, Nov. 16.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

• S.T.E.A.M Scientists Discovery Club for ages 9-12 at Wilmington Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21. The theme is C.S.I. Crime Scene Investigation.

Thursday, Nov. 22

• American Legion Post 49 will host a Thanksgiving Day pot-luck on Thursday, Nov. 22 beginning at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish to share. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday, Nov. 24

• Hometown HoliDazzle Illuminated Parade & Festival begins at 7 p.m. in downtown Wilmington. Come for the downtown shopping, stay for the entertainment with events from morning to night, capped off with everyone’s favorite parade starting at the Clinton County Fairgrounds and winding through downtown at 7 p.m. Fore more info, visit mainstreetwilmington.com.

• Merry TubaChristmas at 5 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre, 50 W. Main St., Wilmington. Tuba talent from the region will gather on the Murphy Theatre stage for a concert of low brass instruments playing your favorite holiday tunes. Free.

• Shop Small Saturday in downtown Wilmington beginning at 10 a.m. Support your Downtown businesses in this kick-off to the holiday shopping season. Watch for special offers and coupons. For more info visit mainstreetwilmington.com.

• Holidazzle Open House at Wilmington Public Library 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. Drop in and warm up with some hot cocoa and holiday movies. Open to all ages.

• Toys for Tots is holding its registration for Christmas. If your family needs a little help this year, you can register online at http://bit.ly/2yWHz7C . Toys for Tots helps kids from age 0 up to age 18 (as long as they are still in high school). In-person registration for those not registering online will be held Saturday, Nov. 24 from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, in the conference room. New families will need to bring the following documentation and must register by Dec. 21: Proof of household income (current pay stubs, child support, SSI, etc.); proof of residency for Clinton County (current utility bill, rent receipt, etc.); state issued ID, driver’s license or military ID ; and children’s birth certificates (all children ages birth to 17).

Monday, Nov. 26

• Clinton County Genealogical Society Annual Banquet is Monday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St., Wilmington. There will be a program about the Pilgrims. Honorees will include members who have proven to have had at least one ancestor who settled in Clinton County before 1820 and also those who’ve successfully shown to have had an ancestor who served in the Civil War. For reservations call Frances Sharp at 937-382-1972.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night featuring “Holiday Paintings” will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417 x23. All materials provided.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

• S.T.E.M. Explorers for ages 12-19 at Wilmington Public Library 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27. Build a robotic car and learn the basics of technology and engineering.

• Story Time for all ages 11 a.m.-noon at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

• Story times for ages 0-6 are held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and Thursday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. The theme this week is “Goodnight, sleep tight little bears”.

• Lego Club will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. The club is for children ages 7 and up, but 4-7 year-old children may attend with an adult. Lego building blocks and a snack are provided. Lego creations will be put on display in the library.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Teen Advisory Board meets Nov. 28 from 2:35-3:30 p.m.

• TLC the lactation club is a mothers group with breastfeeding in mind. All groups are free and open to the community. Of course children are welcome! Refreshments will be served as well. Monthly groups take place every second Thursday of the month at the Wilmington Public Library at 11 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday of the month at the New Life Clinic at 7 p.m. For more information please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

Thursday, Nov. 29

• “Identity Theft” presented by Wilmington Police Department Officer Josh Gibson at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 at Wilmington Public Library. Learn the types of identity theft, and how to recognize it and prevent it. Identity theft continues to be the fastest-growing crime in the United States.

• Teen Bento Box Book Club for ages 10-19 at Wilmington Public Library at 5 p.m. Thursday, No. 29.

• Throwback Thursdays 2:30-5 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs. ˆ

Saturday, Dec. 1

• Homespun Christmas is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1 and 1-5 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Wilmington. Homespun Christmas is a great opportunity to visit private homes, area businesses and select venues in Wilmington for handcrafted items and gifts. There will be various talented exhibitors all under one roof at Denver Place Elementary school on Saturday. Free.

• Winter Clinton County Farmers Market at the Wilmington City Building from 9 a.m.-noon. Fresh seasonal produce, locally grown pork and beef, homemade breads, home baked treats, homemade doggie treats, locally made pottery, jewelry, and more. Winter market is the first and third Saturdays during December.

Sunday, Dec. 2

• Homespun Christmas continues 1-5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Wilmington.

Monday, Dec. 3

• Energy Workshop at Wilmington Public Library at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3. A representative from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio will present all things utilities — energy efficiency tips, consumer protection tips, and energy choice. Bring your bills and your questions, complaints or concerns.

Thursday, Dec. 6

• Sabina Historical Society will hold its Christmas dinner and annual meeting at the C.O.V.E., 185 S. College St., Sabina. Doors will open at 6 pm and dinner, catered by McCoy’s Catering, will be served at 6:30 pm. Reservations can be made by calling 302-6002 and are due by Nov. 30. Cost is $15. A program about architecture around Sabina using Joe Saville’s slides will be presented.

Friday, Dec. 7

• Murphy Christmas Show, a local tradition, featuring “Murphy’s Christmas Carols!” and of course the Murphy Kids at the Murphy Theatre, 50 W. Main St., Wilmington. Directed by Timothy Larrick. Dec. 7, 8 & 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

• Six and Twenty Club; hostess and program leader, Susan Douglass.

Saturday, Dec. 8

• The annual Murphy Christmas Show continues with Saturday performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9

• The annual Murphy Christmas Show continues with Sunday performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

• Winter Clinton County Farmers Market at the Wilmington City Building from 9 a.m.-noon. Fresh seasonal produce, locally grown pork and beef, homemade breads, home baked treats, homemade doggie treats, locally made pottery, jewelry, and more. Winter market is the first and third Saturdays during December.

Sunday, Dec. 16

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House 1-3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll-free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

Saturday, Jan. 12

• Phil Dirt & the Dozers make their annual return to the Murphy Theatre for some classic oldies and to celebrate their 30 years of performing at the Murphy with a special reception. at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26

• Kids Comedy at the Murphy with Matthew David Stanley combining clean stand-up comedy with mind-blowing magic at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Bring the entire family for a fun-filled afternoon of entertainment. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

• Comedy Night at the Murphy with Mike Armstrong — the ex-cop from the Bob & Tom Show returns to the Murphy Theatre for a show meant for adults but with clean adult humor. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

• Night Fever: A Tribute to the Bee Gees presented by Gary Warner returns to the Murphy Theatre. The group which thoroughly entertained local crowds last year at the Murphy has toured the world for over 10 years. They perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

March 10

