Throwback Thursday: Mr. Wilson plows

Written on the back of this photo is simply, “Ralph Wilson of Sabina”, showing in 1989 that old technology works just fine. The photo was taken by then-East Clinton agriculture teacher Ken Fliehman. Can you tell us anything more about this photo or about Mr. Wilson? Email us at info@wnewsj.com.
