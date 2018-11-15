Enter WC’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Joshua Woodward as Seymour argues with community member Tim Brausch, who is portraying flower shop owner Musknik, about some missing money while the man-eating plant, Audrey II, lurks ominously in the shadows. Wilmington College Theatre is presenting “Little Shop of Horrors” Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Heiland Theatre. Contact the Theatre Box Office for reservations at 937-481-2267.

