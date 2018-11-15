Posted on by

Enter WC’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’


Joshua Woodward as Seymour argues with community member Tim Brausch, who is portraying flower shop owner Musknik, about some missing money while the man-eating plant, Audrey II, lurks ominously in the shadows. Wilmington College Theatre is presenting “Little Shop of Horrors” Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Heiland Theatre. Contact the Theatre Box Office for reservations at 937-481-2267.

Courtesy photo

