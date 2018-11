A Wednesday night and early Thursday morning of ice pelted Clinton County and caused many trees or their branches to fall, regardless of the size of those trees. Just a few of the large ones to fall and block roads were in front of the Clinton County Courthouse and at Wilmington College. Share your icy photos with us either on Facebook or at info@wnewsj.com.

