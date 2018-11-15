RESCHEDULED: Career exploration workshop for middle schoolers, parents at Laurel Oaks now Monday

WILMINGTON — A Career Exploration Workshop for middle schoolers and parents originally set for Thursday, Nov. 15 at Laurel Oaks Career Campus has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19.

Parents play a critical role in helping their children plan for the future. With the right knowledge, they can prepare their children to find careers that interest them and education that leads to those careers.

To give parents effective tools, Great Oaks Career Campuses is sponsoring a free Career Exploration Workshop for middle schoolers and parents.

At this workshop, parents will learn tips and gain resources to help teens explore their interests and set career goals.

Meanwhile, students will take career interest surveys and learn to interpret the results in order to set goals for high school, college, and beyond.

“Being successful in college and in life isn’t an accident,” said Great Oaks Career Exploration Specialist Sarah Taylor. “It takes thought, research and planning — and planning now will put you on the path to success.”

For more information, contact Sarah Taylor at taylors@greatoaks.com or at 513-612-5764.

