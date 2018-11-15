Register for EMT classes at Great Oaks

WILMINGTON — Interested in saving lives and helping people? Want to start a medical career as a first responder?

Become an emergency medical technician (EMT). Great Oaks Career Campuses is now enrolling for the fall EMT class.

In 10 weeks, you can earn EMT-B certification and be ready for a new career. Register by Dec. 20 for the January class.

The class meets from 6-10 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Jan. 14 at the Great Oaks Public Safety Services building in Sharonville. The cost is $1,390.

To learn more, including admission requirements, call 513-771-1142, email Jim Whitworth at whitworj@greatoaks.com, or visit https://adults.greatoaks.com/program/emergency-medical-technician-basic/.

A limited number of spaces are available in the January class.