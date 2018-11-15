Looking back on Mr. Wilson

Regarding this week’s Throwback Thursday photo in the News Journal — of Ralph Wilson of Sabina in the field with his plow horses — Roger Barber of Sabina gave the News Journal a call and said Mr. Wilson had passed away just few years ago and lived to be over 100.

Barber said he knew some of Mr. Wilson’s children still lived in Wilmington and that he knew Ralph very well because he was his insurance agent.

His obituary stated that he died at the age of 103 on July 7, 2016; he was preceded in death by his wife Arlene, who died in 2001, and by a grandson, Joseph James Karl; and was survived by his children Brenda Karl of Cleveland, Rick Wilson of Wilmington, and by three grandsons.

According to the obituary, “he was a retired farmer, who worked the ground with horses. Ralph also worked for the State of Ohio Highway Department. He was a trustee and a Central Committeeman for Wayne Township, a member of the Clinton County Democratic Party, Sabina Lions Club, Sabina Senior Citizens, and the Sabina Church of Christ. Ralph loved to participate in various parades with his horses.”

The throwback photo was taken by then-East Clinton agriculture teacher Ken Fliehman.