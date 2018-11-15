Modern Woodmen, CC Hospice team up

The Wilmington Chapter of Modern Woodmen of America teamed up with Community Care Hospice to help raise funds for patient care for the patients of hospice.

Proceeds of the fundraiser are being used to provide supplies for the services of CCH as they strive to meet the needs of their patients. Community Care Hospice hosted a golf outing at the Elks’ on Sept. 21 and Modern Woodmen matched up to $2500 for the fundraiser.

Modern Woodmen District Agent Dan Mayo said, “We were pleased to partner with Community Care Hospice as we appreciate the values of this organization in helping families in our community that are facing end-of-life care and have great needs.

“Community Care Hospice is a non-profit and has patients with great financial need and we are glad to help support this great organization. Bev and I have first-hand knowledge of the work they do and we are grateful for all they do to help families at a critical place in their lives.”

Modern Woodmen seeks quality organizations to work together to make its community a better place to live. Our Matching Funds program is one of our feature programs in accomplishing this objective.”

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States. For more information about Modern Woodmen and its services, call Dan Mayo at 937 725-0445.

From left are Dan Mayo, Modern Woodmen District Agent; Bev Mayo, Modern Woodmen Wilmington Chapter 4288 President; Patti Settlemyre, Community Care Hospice President; and Michelle Kessler, CCH Social Worker and Golf Event Coordinator.