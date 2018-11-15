Police seek information about body found

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in gathering information on human remains found on Nov. 3.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to South Clarksville Road near the Clinton County line in Washington Township, Warren County, on Saturday, Nov. 3 in reference to human remains found by hunters.

The remains were located in a wooded area along a farm field near US 22/SR 3.

Detectives with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify the remains as Jerold Haas of Columbus.

Police said Haas was entered as a missing person in September by the Columbus Police Department.

He was last seen at the BP station located at SR 73 and I-71 in Clinton County on Aug. 31. Haas was last seen wearing all dark clothing and carrying a black backpack.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance for any information in this case. They are asking anyone who possibly had seen Haas or noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time of his disappearance, to please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

You can email crimetips@wcsooh.org or call 513-925-2525.

