Wilmington Police Department reports: More thefts; drugged man dragged

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 6:27 a.m. on Nov. 9, police received a phone call of a resident seeing a female dragging a male around B Street. The caller advised she didn’t see where the female went but the male she was dragging was lying by the stop sign on the corner of New York and B Street. Upon arrival, police located the male lying on the side of the roadway and he was not moving, but could be seen breathing. The male was identified as a 29-year-old. He appeared to be under the influence of an illicit drug and was unable to maintain consciousness. Police requested a squad to respond. The victim was soaking wet and it appeared he had been lying outside for a significant amount of time. When asked if he wanted a squad he said yes. The responding officers assisted in getting him onto the cot where he was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

• A 42-year-old male was charged in relation to a report of a wallet being stolen from a vehicle at the 200 block of Taylor Drive at 8:55 a.m. on Nov. 7. A 48-year-old male stated that his vehicle had been left unlocked overnight and his wife noticed the door at ajar in the morning when she was getting ready to leave for work. The victim said that he contacted his bank to cancel his card and he was advised a new transaction had gone through in the morning hours at a gas station on East Locust Street to purchase tobacco.

• At 1:33 p.m. on Nov. 7, a 46-year-old female reported that a gas grill was stolen from his residence patio at the 400 block of Marlena Drive.

• An 18-year-old Sabina female was arrested for alleged theft in relation to a shoplifting report at a store on Progress Way at 7:32 p.m. on Nov. 7. According to the report, $206.03 worth of merchandise was stolen.

• At 5:42 a.m. on Nov. 7, police responded to the 500 block of Hiatt Avenue on a theft report. A female subject advised her bike was just stolen. Later two male subjects with book bags riding the bike towards Williams Drive were located. The responding officer patrolled the area for the subjects but they were gone upon arrival. Authorities spoke with the victim who advised her daughter left the garage open and two males stole the bike inside the garage. She also advised if the suspects were caught she would like to press charges.

• At 2:39 p.m. on Nov. 8, police received a report of a Samsung laptop being stolen from the 500 block of Hiatt Avenue.

• A 37-year-old Columbus male was arrested for alleged aggravated menacing after police responded to an assist citizen report at a gas station on East Locust Street at 4:09 p.m. on Nov. 8. According to the report, a 50-year-old Martinsville male is listed as the victim, and police seized two lock blade knives.

• At 9:58 p.m. on Nov. 9, police spoke to a 60-year-old male about the theft of a wallet. The report lists two male suspects, ages 32 and 54, respectively.

• Police arrested a 26-year-old male for allegedly obstructing official business and resisting arrest after responding to the grocery store on Rombach Avenue on a vandalism report at 3:55 a.m. on Nov. 10.

• Police arrested a 45-year-old Hillsboro male for alleged theft after responding to a theft report at a store on Progress Way on 6:19 p.m. on Nov. 11.

