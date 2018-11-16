City honors WFD Lt. Myers

Wilmington Fire Department Lt. Ed Myers (center) was recognized at city council’s meeting Thursday night for his 19 years of service with the department by Mayor John Stanforth, left, and WFD Chief Andy Mason. Myers recently accepted the position of Deputy Chief at the Goshen Township Fire Department.

Wilmington Fire Department Lt. Ed Myers (center) was recognized at city council’s meeting Thursday night for his 19 years of service with the department by Mayor John Stanforth, left, and WFD Chief Andy Mason. Myers recently accepted the position of Deputy Chief at the Goshen Township Fire Department. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_DSC_0199.jpg Wilmington Fire Department Lt. Ed Myers (center) was recognized at city council’s meeting Thursday night for his 19 years of service with the department by Mayor John Stanforth, left, and WFD Chief Andy Mason. Myers recently accepted the position of Deputy Chief at the Goshen Township Fire Department. John Hamilton | News Journal