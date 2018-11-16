BPD: Alleged meth trafficker arrested

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester police say they arrested a man who is wanted on felony warrants from Highland County.

At around 10 p.m. Thursday night, Ptl. Ian Courtney was on patrol when he passed a white van being driven by a man he recognized as Darren Ray Johnson, 56, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“Courtney was aware that Johnson was wanted by the Highland County sheriff for multiple felony offenses, and stopped Johnson’s car in the 100 block of South Grove Street,” said Reinbolt.

Courtney arrested Johnson based upon the Highland County warrants, which included aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, said Reinbolt.

No contraband was found on Johnson or in his vehicle; two other occupants of the vehicle were checked for warrants and released at the scene, Reinbolt said.

Johnson was taken to the Clinton County Jail to await transport to Highland County.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_johnson.jpg