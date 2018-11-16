Laurel Oaks, industrial diesel mechanics teacher surprised with $100K from Harbor Freight Tools for Schools

WILMINGTON — This is not just another day for a local school and one if its instructors.

It’s a day that’s starting off with quite a surprise — actually, about 100,000 surprises.

Laurel Oaks Career Campus industrial diesel mechanics teacher Gary Bronson — whose students are building mobility scooters, repairing large boats and jet skis and working on an International ProStar truck — will be surprised with the news his school has won $100,000 as one of three first-place winners of the 2018 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence recognizes outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in U.S. public high schools.

A representative of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is making a surprise visit to Laurel Oaks at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16 — postponed from Thursday due to the ice storm — to present a large rolling tool box and big check to Mr. Bronson, of Mt. Orab.

Also attending are Kevin Abt, Dean of Instruction, Laurel Oaks Career Campus, and Harry Snyder, President and CEO, Great Oaks Career Campuses.

“We’re excited that Gary Bronson is being honored,” said Snyder. “Gary is an outstanding instructor who is constantly looking for ways to improve his students’ experience and education, and this award will help him do that.”

Gary Bronson has taught industrial diesel mechanics at Laurel Oaks Career Campus for seven years after working as a professional diesel technician and mechanic for nearly two decades, inspired by the engines and automotive classes he took in high school.

In Bronson’s lab, students use basic electrical principles to tackle projects like building mobility scooters and repairing large boats and jet skis. His student teams start with shop safety and procedures and advance to overhauling engines.

“I always try to post success stories of students to draw interest from the outside and promote my program,” Bronson wrote in his prize application. “I also post job openings and pictures of field trips and projects. This gives students much-needed recognition.”

In one of the most complex projects in his classroom, Bronson’s students work on an International ProStar truck, replacing the brakes, wiring the lighting and completing its annual inspection.

Under Bronson’s leadership, the truck has become a project for other skilled trades students at Laurel Oaks, as they work together to debut the truck at the Cavalcade of Customs auto show in Cincinnati.

This is one of many field trips to Cincinnati he takes students on each year. Bronson actively engages his advisory board to be part of these trips as providers of donations, tours, and future job shadowing and employment.

To keep the classroom humming, Bronson utilizes competitions, including trivia and student prizes, to recognize student learning, collaboration and success and to communicate this honor to families and the larger community.

“Being a former vocational student, I know the lifelong impact a vocational education can have on a student,” Bronson said. “I enjoy being able to give back to my students in and out of school.”

“The creativity and hands-on projects that Mr. Bronson and the other winning teachers bring to their classrooms is an inspiration,” said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. “This is education at its best, and we are humbled to honor these teachers and shine a light on excellence in skilled trades education.”

More on the program

The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence was designed to recognize outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in U.S. public high schools that inspires students to learn a trade that prepares them for a career after high school.

The 2018 prize drew more than 550 applications from 49 states. More than $1 million in prizes will be awarded: the three first-place winners will each receive $100,000-$70,000 for the high school skilled trades program and $30,000 to the teacher. The 15 second-place winners will each receive $50,000, with $35,000 going to their public high school skilled trades program and $15,000 to the individual teacher or team.

Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is a program of The Smidt Foundation, established by Harbor Freight Tools founder Eric Smidt, to support the advancement of skilled trades education in America. With a deep respect for the dignity of these fields and for the intelligence and creativity of people who work with their hands, this program was created to foster and shine a light on excellence in skilled trades education in public high schools.

Believing that access to quality skilled trades education gives high school students pathways to graduation, opportunity, good jobs and a workforce our country needs, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools aims to stimulate greater understanding, support and investment by public entities and others in skilled trades education.

For more information, visit harborfreighttoolsforschools.org .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_Great-Oaks-logo1-2.jpg Laurel Oaks Career Campus industrial diesel mechanics teacher Gary Bronson, center with family, is recognized by Harry Snyder, president and CEO of Great Oaks Career Campuses, left at podium. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_family-1.jpg Laurel Oaks Career Campus industrial diesel mechanics teacher Gary Bronson, center with family, is recognized by Harry Snyder, president and CEO of Great Oaks Career Campuses, left at podium. Students at Laurel Oaks Career Campus — including students of industrial diesel mechanics teacher Gary Bronson — applaud Mr. Bronson for securing the school and the industrial diesel mechanics program $100,000 in a nationwide competition. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_students-1.jpg Students at Laurel Oaks Career Campus — including students of industrial diesel mechanics teacher Gary Bronson — applaud Mr. Bronson for securing the school and the industrial diesel mechanics program $100,000 in a nationwide competition.