Day for soup and volunteers

These young ladies from East Clinton Local Schools saw to it that cups were filled with the soup of your choice at the Soup & Chili Luncheon Fundraiser to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter on Friday. The soups and chili included chicken noodle, potato, beef vegetable, vegetarian, chili, ham-and-bean, and broccoli cheese. Decisions, decisions.

There were cookies, slices of pie, and pieces of cake aplenty on the dessert table at the Soup & Chili Luncheon Fundraiser to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Helping out at the enticing table were East Clinton student volunteers.

East Clinton Local Schools’ youth helped at the fundraising luncheon. These ladies attended to the drinks table.

About 145 people had lunch Friday at the semi-annual Soup & Chili Luncheon Fundraiser to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter in the Robert Moyer Community Room at Wilmington City Hall. Pictured are East Clinton Local Schools students who belong to the Key Club or the Magnified Giving group. The youth helped at the luncheon, dipping up soup servings, and attending the dessert and drinks tables, plus manning the reception table. All proceeds directly benefit the shelter. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.