Former Bennett Realty offices razed

The former home of Bennett Realty on West Locust Street in Wilmington was razed Friday, a little over two months since the 7,000 square-foot building was gutted by a Sept. 4 electrical fire. There were no injuries from the fire. Bennett Realty is currently housed at 930 Prairie Avenue, Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_bennetts.jpg The former home of Bennett Realty on West Locust Street in Wilmington was razed Friday, a little over two months since the 7,000 square-foot building was gutted by a Sept. 4 electrical fire. There were no injuries from the fire. Bennett Realty is currently housed at 930 Prairie Avenue, Wilmington. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal