Police: Sabina man broke into ATM

HILLSBORO — A man who was reportedly caught with his hands inside of a Greenfield ATM is in jail on safecracking charges after police say he tore the money machine open in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer said Friday that Jeremiah Eidenier, 43, Sabina, was taken into custody shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday after officers found him outside the Homeland Credit Union on North Fifth Street in Greenfield with his hands in the damaged ATM.

According to Oyer, Eidenier “tore into” the machine, and a triggered alarm brought police to the scene.

Officers responded to find Eidenier “removing items” from inside the ATM, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Eidenier remains incarcerated at the Highland County jail. He is charged with safecracking, a fourth-degree felony, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and violation of parole, according to online records.

Oyer said additional charges are expected to be filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Eidenier charged with safecracking, B&E