Ohio unemployment rate unchanged from September to October

COLUMBUS (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from September to October.

The state’s unemployment rate remained at 4.6 percent last month, down from 4.9 percent in October 2017.

The national rate was 3.7 percent, unchanged from September and down from 4.1 percent in October 2017.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 10,900 jobs from September to October.

The agency reports job gains in educational and health services; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and trade, transportation and utilities exceeded losses in financial activities and other services. Government employment counts did not change.

The state reports a gain of 1,400 manufacturing jobs last month and a loss of 200 jobs in construction and mining and logging.