Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 5 and Nov. 9:

• Lisa Grooms, 33, of Sabina, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), fined $2,000, assessed $250 court costs. Grooms must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of registration violation, two no operator’s license charges, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and crossing yellow lane violation were dismissed.

• Samuel Morgan, 21, of Sabina, O.V.I., driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (175 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from April 11, 2019 to April 10, 2020, fined $1,325, assessed $250 court costs. Morgan must take part in supervised probation, must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Operator’s license ordered destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective Jan. 1, 2019. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I.-.08 breath test charge was dismissed.

• Clifton Pringle II, 24, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 1, 2018 to Oct. 31, 2018, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Pringle must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 8, 2018.

• Logan Robinette, 30, of Sabina, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 7, 2018 to Nov. 6, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Robinette must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant court will suspend $375 of fine, driving privileges granted effective Nov. 17, 2018. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a left of center violation was dismissed.

• Michael Lawwill, 25, of Columbus, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (79 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Lawwill must take part in non-reporting probation.

• William Waln, 18, of Wilmington, theft, public indecency, sentenced to 60 days in jail (50 days suspended), fined $2,000, assessed $250 court costs. Waln must take part in supervised probation including a mental health assessment with a follow-up, complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to one of the victims, have no contact with both, and must have no unsupervised contact with minor children during probation.

• Tyana Myers, 24, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Jail time stayed to allow Myers to complete diversion and write a letter of apology.

• Joshua Tirado, 39, of Cincinnati, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, sentenced to five days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Tirado must write a letter of apology to the arresting officer, have no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. Ohio State Highway Patrol to release the firearm/ammo to the attorney. Additional charges including an open container charge, O.V.I., and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Jesse Prye, 29, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Ethan Lakes, 19, of Martinsville, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Lakes.

• David Coulson, 39, of Washington Court House, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $65, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Coulson.

• Courtney Porter, 31, of Akron, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a theft charge. Porter must pay $100 in restitution, have no contact with the victim, must write a letter of apology to them, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Tyler McKinney, 20, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow McKinney to complete diversion, write letter of apology, and pay $42.72 in restitution to the victim. An additional theft charge was dismissed.

• Matthew Lane, 32, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $10, assessed $125 court costs.

• Marisol Baker, 30, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Vincent Stein, 29, of Sabina, hit-skip, no operator’s license, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Ron Deats, 25, of Johnson City, New York, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• David Grimes, 54, of Sabina, trespassing, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Ronald Brown, 51, of Columbus, reckless operation, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge was dismissed.

• Scotty Loveless, 38, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Loveless.

• Charles Gamble III, 20, of Cincinnati, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Gamble.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

