UPDATED: WPD investigating photo threatening Wilmington schools; now confident photo is from outside this area and was altered

WILMINGTON — Wilmington police are working to gather more information on a photo accompanied by threats against Wilmington City Schools that has been circulating today (Sunday) on social media.

Police Chief Duane Weyand told the News Journal Sunday night that “the Wilmington Police Department became aware of a picture accompanied by two different messages implying a threat against the safety of Wilmington City Schools.”

Weyand said police interviewed several people who they thought the photo resembled and well as interviewing people they believe may have originated the photo on social media, but police are now confident that it originated on the internet outside the school district and was altered and then shared within the district.

He said WPD will continue to investigate, that they are working closely with the school district, and police will have a visible presence at schools tomorrow (Monday) to ensure safety of students and staff.

Wilmington City Schools posted on its website Sunday evening:

“Student safety is our top priority in the Wilmington City School district. For this reason, we are communicating this message tonight to inform you of an event that was investigated this afternoon.

“On Sunday afternoon, a former WCS parent contacted a teacher to let her know that her son received a Snapchat message with a screenshot of a threatening message.

“The district notified the Wilmington PD and the PD determined that the photo was traced outside the Wilmington School district, and at this time we do not have any reason to believe this student is affiliated with our school district or community. The student who originally shared this message did not know the individual in the photo.

“Since safety is our top priority, the district has requested additional police presence on campus tomorrow.”

If anyone has any additional information on this photo, please contact the Wilmington Police Department.

