Fundraiser for future Blanchester pool and rec center a success

BLANCHESTER — The board of the Blanchester Pool and Recreation Center project expresses its appreciation for the community support and numerous donations for the recent successful dinner/raffle fundraiser.

The goal of the project is to one day build a pool and multi-purpose recreation center in Blanchester.

The evening began with a barbecue dinner catered by Bacon Brothers BBQ and beverages provided by Blanchester Save-a-Lot and Blanchester McDonald’s. Various pool- and recreation-themed desserts were provided by Treasured Confections.

Following dinner, a powerful video presentation was presented by Brent Smith and Zach Barnes depicting the former swim club and the project’s goals for a new space. The raffle began shortly thereafter with numerous $100 winners. The $5,000 grand prize went to Sara Mitchell.

“We consider the event a hugs success,” according to a spokesperson. “The dinner was delicious, the room was filled to capacity, and a sense of community was felt in the room. Attendees formed a line out the door purchasing those last-minute tickets, making the event an even bigger success.

“We were overwhelmed by the display of support and greatly encouraged.”

The project’s board’s mission is to “create and promote healthy lifestyles by connecting the community and individuals to safe, fun, and educational programs and activities through diverse facilities and amenities.”

They will continue to work toward the goal by raising funds and meeting with individuals and businesses.

Along with the aforementioned businesses, the board thanks Blanchester Local Schools, and Reagen Ostermeier, Sally Schaefer, and Cora Shattuck for helping serve; and numerous family and friends who helped serve and clean up after the event.

They also thank the supporters who won cash prizes — several donated their winnings back to the project.

To donate, The Blanchester Pool and Recreation Center, Inc. c/o First National Bank of Blanchester, 121 E. Main St., Blanchester, OH 45107

You can also follow the group on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates.

The Blanchester Pool and Recreation Center project held a successful fundraiser. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_blan-1.jpg The Blanchester Pool and Recreation Center project held a successful fundraiser. Courtesy photo