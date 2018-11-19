Police chief speaks to English Club

The English Club had their November meeting at the First Christian Church. President Nancy Jones welcomed everyone and thanked the hostesses, Barbara Davis and Mildred Hoskins. The tables were decorated with a fall theme and at each place setting was a small loaf of pumpkin bread from Barbara’s oven.

Helen Starkey has a November birthday, so she received a hand-painted gift from President Nancy.

Duane Weyand, Chief of Police for Wilmington, was the speaker for the day. He has been with the department for five years.

He said that 911 calls are always answered, but might be from a different county. They roll the calls if one line is busy.

The current drug of choice is meth and this is harder for the police to deal with than heroin. Someone from Solutions rides part-time in the cruiser to help in many ways. The police officers are trained in mental health crisis intervention. Talking someone out of a situation is better than physical force.

Suggestions for us: Be wary of scam phone calls. Lock your car. Get rid of your pills at the police station – don’t flush them. They collected 147 pounds of pills between April and October.

They need more recruits for the police department, especially women. Dispatch receives serious calls — but once in a while they get one that says a couple is handcuffed together or an alien has been spotted.

Our next meeting will be Dec. 7 with Jean Singleton & Jane Walker as our hostesses. Don’t forget to bring small hats & mittens for the WIC babies.

Those present were Donna Barnhart, Nancy Bernard, Daphne Blackburn, Sharon Breckel, Joan Burge, Barbara Davis, Lois Hackney, Susan Henry, Mildred Hoskins, Nancy Jones, Anne Lynch, Sue Miars, Judy Sargent, Jean Singleton, Helen Starkey, Jane Walker, Kitty Werner, Avonelle Williams, and Nancy Williams.

Wilmington Police Chief Duane Weyand spoke to the English Club, including offering some safety tips. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_IMG_1238.jpg Wilmington Police Chief Duane Weyand spoke to the English Club, including offering some safety tips. Courtesy photo