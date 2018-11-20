Modern Woodmen present check to shelter

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Chapter of Modern Woodmen of America teamed up with the Clinton County Homeless Shelter to help raise funds for the work of the shelter through the annual Cardboard City event.

Cardboard City was held Saturday, Sept. 15 on the grounds of the Clinton County Courthouse. Church groups, businesses and community organizations all participate.

The AM Rotary partners with the shelter and has coordinated the event for the past 20 years.

Modern Woodmen District Agent Dan Mayo said, “We were pleased to partner with the Homeless Shelter as we appreciate the values of this organization in helping families in our community that are facing issues of homelessness. It is a joy to see families move from homelessness to finding a new life, home and job, often reuniting families with one another as well.”

Executive Director Denise Stryker said, “On behalf of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, I want to say how very thankful we are for the donation of $2500.00 in matching funds from Modern Woodmen for Cardboard City 2018.

“The shelter provides emergency shelter for more than 200 men, women and children in our community each year. Many other essential services including a food pantry, donations of clothing, and household items are shared with our neighbors in a time of need.

Approximately 125 community members gather together at the Clinton County Courthouse on the third Saturday of September each year to sleep in a cardboard box, raising awareness of the plight of those experiencing homelessness and funds to help with shelter operations.

This year a total of $14,109 was raised to help with operations of the homeless shelter. Thank you Modern Woodmen for your phenomenal contribution to Cardboard City 2018!”

Modern Woodmen seeks quality organizations to work together to make its community a better place to live. Our Matching Funds program is one of our feature programs in accomplishing this objective.”

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States. For more information about Modern Woodmen and its services, call District Agent Dan Mayo at 937 725-0445.

From left are: Denise Stryker, Executive Director; Nancy McCormick, Vice President; Billie Baker, Assistant Treasurer; and Dan Mayo, Shelter Board President. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_woodmen-check.jpg From left are: Denise Stryker, Executive Director; Nancy McCormick, Vice President; Billie Baker, Assistant Treasurer; and Dan Mayo, Shelter Board President. Courtesy photo