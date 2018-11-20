Laney Cakes baking up sweet treats

WILMINGTON — The city’s newest bakery wants to give local residents a sweet treat with a warm hometown feel.

Delaney Roberts held a grand opening for her new business, Laney Cakes Bakery, on Saturday at 151 W. Main St.

With her baking journey starting in 4-H, leading her to culinary school, Roberts decided to open up a bakery in her home community last December when she obtained the former location of optometrists Dickinson & Fenton.

She had been doing custom cake designing and baking out of her house, and when the orders continued to grow, she decided to open the shop.

After major renovations, they opened their doors in September.

“Everything is made fresh and from scratch. And everything is made to order, outside of what’s already out front,” said Roberts.

The treats offered up front include cupcakes with a different flavor offered every day.

“We don’t have a set menu. It’s just whatever we want to make that day,” she said.

There will also be cookies with royal icing, with ever-changing designs ranging from school-spirited designs to festive ones.

“It all kind of depends. For Christmas, we’ll have Christmas cookies up here and for the fall we might do some Thanksgiving ones or pumpkins or something,” said Roberts.

They also offer custom-designed bakes for those who want something extra for their special occasion.

“We can do custom birthday cakes, cupcakes, wedding cakes. Basically, anything where you’d have baked goods we can do. Just give us a week’s notice and we’ll put you on the calendar and get it done,” she said.

The bakery also offers a drive-thru where customers can get coffee, hot chocolate, and whatever treats they have available or pick up orders they placed.

As for the future of the bakery, she looks at possibly expanding the menu to include pastries and bread, and gluten-free and diabetic options.

“There will be more fun things coming including a party room for birthday parties, baby showers, cookie- and cupcake-decorating parties that’ll probably become available next year,” she said.

If there’s one thing Roberts wants citizens to know about her bakery, is that it’s a hometown bakery.

“We’re the only ones. This isn’t a chain, and we’re employing people that are from Wilmington,” she said.

From left, Kristen Clifford, Delaney Roberts, and Leann Wagenseller offer sweet treats to locals at Laney Cakes Bakery on West Main Street. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_DSC_0178.jpg From left, Kristen Clifford, Delaney Roberts, and Leann Wagenseller offer sweet treats to locals at Laney Cakes Bakery on West Main Street. John Hamilton | News Journal

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

