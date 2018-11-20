Ohio’s young hunters harvest 6,500 deer

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s young hunters had a successful weekend and checked 6,563 white-tailed deer during the two-day youth gun season, Nov. 17-18, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). During last year’s youth gun season, 4,958 white-tailed deer were checked.

Youth hunters could pursue deer with a legal shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or specific straight-walled cartridge rifle and were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult during the two-day season.

The youth deer-gun season is one of four special youth-only hunting seasons designed to offer a dedicated hunting experience for young hunters. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl.

Ohio offers many more opportunities for hunters of all ages to pursue deer.

The deer-gun season is Monday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 2, and Dec. 15-16.

Deer-muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 5, through Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

Deer-archery season is open now through Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Find complete details in the 2018-2019 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.

Youth hunters can commemorate their hunt with a First Harvest certificate, available at wildohio.gov and then clicking on “My First Harvest” under the Hunting, Trapping and Shooting Sports tab on the left. Participants can upload a photo and type in their information to personalize the certificate. Hunters can also share photos by clicking on the Photo Gallery tab online.

A county list of all white-tailed deer checked by youth hunters using a shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or straight-walled cartridge rifle during the 2018 youth deer-gun hunting season is shown below.

The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2018, and the 2017 numbers are in parentheses. The youth deer-gun numbers may include controlled hunts. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 145 (106); Allen: 35 (21); Ashland: 133 (72); Ashtabula: 155 (115); Athens: 132 (97); Auglaize: 38 (20); Belmont: 135 (143); Brown: 84 (60); Butler: 36 (21); Carroll: 111 (135); Champaign: 53 (24); Clark: 26 (14); Clermont: 67 (33); Clinton: 39 (25); Columbiana: 84 (93); Coshocton: 287 (225); Crawford: 37 (37); Cuyahoga: 1 (0); Darke: 27 (24); Defiance: 67 (46); Delaware: 31 (17); Erie: 83 (71); Fairfield: 62 (60); Fayette: 14 (9); Franklin: 11 (11); Fulton: 18 (19); Gallia: 126 (76); Geauga: 42 (30); Greene: 29 (13); Guernsey: 154 (155); Hamilton: 12 (10); Hancock: 35 (34); Hardin: 42 (28); Harrison: 116 (119); Henry: 19 (22); Highland: 94 (97); Hocking: 84 (77); Holmes: 235 (125); Huron: 96 (59); Jackson: 117 (88); Jefferson: 82 (63); Knox: 185 (124); Lake: 12 (7); Lawrence: 78 (57); Licking: 145 (130); Logan: 90 (48); Lorain: 58 (39); Lucas: 10 (7); Madison: 28 (17); Mahoning: 56 (35); Marion: 22 (24); Medina: 43 (28); Meigs: 138 (104); Mercer: 22 (16); Miami: 32 (16); Monroe: 98 (84); Montgomery: 13 (5); Morgan: 144 (82); Morrow: 54 (32); Muskingum: 170 (164); Noble: 118 (75); Ottawa: 19 (19); Paulding: 42 (33); Perry: 85 (89); Pickaway: 28 (30); Pike: 91 (59); Portage: 29 (20); Preble: 47 (29); Putnam: 42 (27); Richland: 112 (71); Ross: 136 (138); Sandusky: 29 (9); Scioto: 98 (70); Seneca: 83 (68); Shelby: 45 (29); Stark: 79 (56); Summit: 14 (6); Trumbull: 96 (49); Tuscarawas: 223 (186); Union: 37 (26); Van Wert: 38 (14); Vinton: 92 (67); Warren: 34 (18); Washington: 117 (101); Wayne: 77 (54); Williams: 43 (26); Wood: 34 (25); Wyandot: 83 (51).

Total: 6,563 (4,958).

