Judge hands down sentences for O.V.I.

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16:

• Christopher Rasnic, 41, of Oregonia, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (174 days suspended), operator’s license suspended Nov. 17, 2018 to Nov. 17, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Rasnic must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and credit three-day jail service time. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 30, 2018 with an interlock device. Operator’s license ordered destroyed forthwith. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Cole Ross, 30, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 15, 2018 to Nov. 14, 2019, fined $700, assessed $125 court costs. Ross must take in non-reporting probation. Operator’s license was ordered destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 26, 2018. ALS vacated. Additional charges of going 70 in a 55 mph speed zone and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Sondra Leasher, 48, of Midland, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 15, 2018 to Nov. 15, 2019, fiend $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Leasher must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 27, 2018. Operator’s license ordered destroyed forthwith. Additional charges of failure to control and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Kenneth Tedrick, 47, of Williamsburg, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 16, 2018 to Nov. 15, 2018, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Tedrick must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 28, 2018, with an interlock device. A hit-skip charge was dismissed.

• Lauri Rice, 50, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 14, 2018 to Nov. 13, 2019, fine $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Rice must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 29, 2019. ALS vacated. Rice’s operator’s license ordered destroyed. Additional charges of traffic control light violation, no operator’s license, and failure to control were dismissed.

• Brian Hamilton, 59, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license from Nov. 15, 2018 to Nov. 14, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Hamilton must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 30, 2018. Operator’s license ordered destroyed. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• William Hixson, 59, of Clarksville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 15, 2018 to Nov. 14, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Hixson must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day driver intervention program and must not cosume alcohol/drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 30, 2018. A crossing yellow lane violation were dismissed.

• Brandon Fuller, 26, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 15, 2018 to Nov. 15, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Fuller must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. No drivin privileges granted without license. Operator’s license ordered destroyed forthwith. Additional charges of no operator’s license and failure to control were dismissed.

• Michael O’Doll Jr., 28, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail, assessed $125 court costs.

• Robert Graves, 47, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 60 days in jail (30 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $375 court costs. Graves must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and a left of center violation were dismissed.

• Roger Hile, 27, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hile must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A no tail lights charge was dismisssed.

• Amber Docter, 25, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (14 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Docter must not commit any more offenses in Clinton County for one year.

• Christopher Darnell, 55, of Xenia, complicity, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Darnell must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must not commit any further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and must not reside in Clinton County for two years.

• John Knisley, 38, of Hillsboro, protection order violation, sentenced to 14 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Blake Carter, 24, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Carter must write a letter of apology to the arresting officer and must commit no further offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation. The offense was amended from a falsification charge. Additional charges of criminal damages and drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

• Rebecca Smith, 19, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow Smith to complete diversion. A second theft charge was dismissed.

