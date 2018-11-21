Some reasons to be thankful

There are many reasons to be thankful on this 2018 Thanksgiving holiday.

Helen Cox of Wilmington wrote to the News Journal, “I am thankful for my life, Each and every day I am alive, The good times and bad, My husband, children, family and friends, A roof over my head and each night that I have a warm bed, There’s always a reason to be thankful.”

James Patterson of Wilmington wrote, “I am thankful for God who sent his son Jesus Christ and He was willing to come to die on the cross and shed his blood that I could be forgiven of my sins. I thank God for every prayer that He has answered and all the healing he has done. I am also thankful that God supplies our needs each day. And I am thankful for my wife and family and friends.”

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.