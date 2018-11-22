Downtown will be HoliDazzling Saturday

WILMINGTON — The annual HomeTown HoliDazzle is once again around the corner.

Actually, it’ll be around many corners of downtown Wilmington throughout Saturday, beginning in the morning and capped off by the evening lighted parade.

The schedule includes:

• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Shop Small Business Saturday. Support your local downtown businesses and vote for your favorite window in Main Street Wilmington’s Holiday Window Display Contest.

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Make and Take Holiday Cards with Maggie’s Magic, ages 3 and up, The Murphy Studios, 50 W. Main St. Free.

• 1-2 p.m. Community Band Holiday Concert at the Murphy Theatre. Free.

• 1-4 p.m. Holiday Movies at the Wilmington Public Library, 268 N. South St. Free.

• 3-3:30 p.m. Annual Musical Christmas Card, Clinton County Courthouse, 46 S. South St. Free.

• 3:30-6:30 p.m. Mail Your Letters to Santa, Clinton County CVB, 13 N. South St. Free.

• 3:30-6:30 p.m. Pictures with Santa’s Elves, Municipal Building, 69 N. South St. Free.

• 3:30-6:30 p.m. Holiday Cookie Sale —Fundraiser for Wilmington Parks & Rec, Municipal Building, 69 N. South St.

• 5-6 p.m. MerryTuba Christmas concert at the Murphy Theatre. Free.

• 5-6:30 p.m. Children’s Playland, North Mulberry Street between Locust and Main. Free.

• 5-6:45 p.m. Visit with Santa, Peoples Bank, 48 N. South St. Free.

• 5-7 p.m. Hot drinks and food — Fundraiser for various community groups, in the Mural Parking Lot, 63 W. Main St.

• 5:30-6:30 p.m. Live entertainment, Mural Parking Lot, 63 W. Main St. Free.

• 7 p.m. HoliDazzle Illuminated Parade, Main Street — from the fairgrounds to Lincoln Street.

The parade will include lighted tractors, horses, semi-trucks, marching bands, Christmas trees, golf carts, giant turkeys, musical cars, electric scooters, giant flame throwers and children of all ages.

And they’ll be lighted and marching, driving, singing, scooting, playing and riding on dazzling floats filling Main Street with their sights and sounds!

And of course, no holiday parade is complete without the arrival of Santa Claus.

Making ornaments at Thorngren Studio Art at the 2017 HomeTown HoliDazzle. Courtney Corey, right, tried to get her daughter, Emma, to look up for her picture with Santa last year during HoliDazzle at Peoples Bank. The Clinton County Community Band played some festive tunes for last year's HoliDazzle attendees at the Murphy Theatre. The Wilmington High School Choraliers and Wilmingtones sang Christmas carols at the Clinton County Court House during last year's HomeTown HoliDazzle. Kids and their parents enjoyed train rides at last year's HoliDazzle.