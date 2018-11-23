Bennett named a Trooper of the Year

Former Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post Trooper Andrew W. Bennett has been selected as the 2018 Trooper of the Year at the Cincinnati Metro Post.

The selection of Trooper Bennett, 46, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2018 at the Cincinnati Metro Post.

Fellow troopers stationed at the Cincinnati Post chose Bennett based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

Bennett graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy as a member of the 134th Academy Class in December 1999.

He began his career at the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post.

In 2007, Bennett transferred to the Cincinnati Patrol Post as a member of the patrol’s motorcycle unit. He remains assigned to the motorcycle unit and he patrols the Interstate highway system in the Cincinnati area.

He has also served as a Field Training Officer and a mentor to newly appointed troopers.