Flu Shots available at Clinton County Health District

WILMINGTON — The 2018-2019 influenza immunization program is well underway at the Clinton County Health District (CCHD). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) recommend annual flu shots for everyone over the age of six months.

The CCHD offers influenza vaccine for all age groups.

For infants and children up to the age of 18, the CCHD offers the quadrivalent standard dose inactivated influenza vaccine (IIV). Inactivated influenza vaccines do not contain live virus particles, so they cannot cause influenza.

Quadrivalent influenza vaccines protect against two strains of influenza A and two strains of influenza B. Children under the age of 8 years who have received fewer than 2 doses of influenza vaccine in prior years need to receive two doses of influenza vaccine given at least 4 weeks apart.

This year, for the first time, the CCHD offers Flublok to adults over the age of 18.

Flublok is a recombinant, egg-free quadrivalent influenza vaccine (RIV4). Recombinant influenza vaccine is manufactured without the use of influenza viruses, and therefore cannot cause influenza. Early studies have shown that RIV4 may produce a higher immune response in people over the age of 50.

For adults over the age of 65, CCHD also offers the high-dose inactivated influenza vaccine. The high-dose vaccine contains four times the amount of antigen as the standard-dose vaccine, and produces a stronger immune response in senior adults.

The high dose vaccine is trivalent — it protects against two strains of influenza A and one strain of influenza B.

Flu vaccine is available at the CCHD office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 1, Wilmington during regular clinic hours.

The cost is $25 for those without insurance. Most insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid, are accepted.

Adults who are unable to attend any of the regularly scheduled vaccine clinics may call the Nursing Division at 937-382-7221 to schedule an appointment for another time.

We offer a wide variety of vaccines, including childhood, pneumonia and shingles.

Clinton County Health District vaccine clinic hours are:

• 8-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

• 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays

• 4:30-6:45 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays.