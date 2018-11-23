During its monthly meeting this week, the East Clinton Local Schools Board of Education recognized the East Clinton eighth-grade volleyball team which was champion this fall of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference. The young Astros compiled a 17-0 record this season, winning both the regular season and tournament titles. From left are school board President Linda Compton, student-athletes Trinity Bain, Savannah Tolle, Libby Evanshine, Jozie Jones and Kami Whiteaker, East Clinton Athletic Director Jim Marsh, student-athletes Hayleigh Perdue and Lauren Stonewall, coach Jaime Evanshine, and school board Vice President Tim Starkey. Not present for the photo are student-athletes Morgan Michael, Aubrie Simpson, Cadence Howard, Eryn Bowman and Megan Tong, plus assistant coach Cassie Findley.
School board honors 17-0 volleyballers
