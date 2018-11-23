School board honors 17-0 volleyballers

During its monthly meeting this week, the East Clinton Local Schools Board of Education recognized the East Clinton eighth-grade volleyball team which was champion this fall of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference. The young Astros compiled a 17-0 record this season, winning both the regular season and tournament titles. From left are school board President Linda Compton, student-athletes Trinity Bain, Savannah Tolle, Libby Evanshine, Jozie Jones and Kami Whiteaker, East Clinton Athletic Director Jim Marsh, student-athletes Hayleigh Perdue and Lauren Stonewall, coach Jaime Evanshine, and school board Vice President Tim Starkey. Not present for the photo are student-athletes Morgan Michael, Aubrie Simpson, Cadence Howard, Eryn Bowman and Megan Tong, plus assistant coach Cassie Findley.

During its monthly meeting this week, the East Clinton Local Schools Board of Education recognized the East Clinton eighth-grade volleyball team which was champion this fall of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference. The young Astros compiled a 17-0 record this season, winning both the regular season and tournament titles. From left are school board President Linda Compton, student-athletes Trinity Bain, Savannah Tolle, Libby Evanshine, Jozie Jones and Kami Whiteaker, East Clinton Athletic Director Jim Marsh, student-athletes Hayleigh Perdue and Lauren Stonewall, coach Jaime Evanshine, and school board Vice President Tim Starkey. Not present for the photo are student-athletes Morgan Michael, Aubrie Simpson, Cadence Howard, Eryn Bowman and Megan Tong, plus assistant coach Cassie Findley.