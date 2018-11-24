Shoe Sensation in Wilmington relocates to bigger space on Progress Way

WILMINGTON — Shoe Sensation is open and ready for business in their new location at 2837 Progress Way.

“We’re excited for this bigger and brighter new space, and we’re expecting lots of traffic in this shopping plaza,” said Melvin Plowman, regional vice president. “We’re ready for a great holiday shopping season.”

Indeed, the store relocation and expansion was just in time for Black Friday weekend, with plenty of chances for customers to win prizes while they shop for deals.

Three customers on Saturday, Nov. 24 will win a $50 or $100 shopping spree, and Sunday’s shoppers can register to win a free pair of shoes for their entire immediate family.

Shoppers over the whole Black Friday weekend can register to win free shoes for an entire year.

The first 100 customers on Friday received a mystery goody bag with chances to win Shoe Sensation gift cards valued up to $100.

About Shoe Sensation

Shoe Sensation is a regional chain of family shoe stores selling quality name-brand shoes. It carries a large selection of men’s, women’s, children’s, and athletic footwear in a better-branded merchandise mix.

In addition to its retail efforts, the company also has an active commitment to philanthropy and community involvement. By partnering with non-profit organizations, Shoe Sensation is able to make a difference in the local community with gift cards, fundraisers, and voucher programs.

You can learn more about the company’s philanthropy work by contacting Sue Vousden, who is charities coordinator, at svousden@shoesensation.com .