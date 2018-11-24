Sabina blood drive is Monday, Dec. 3

SABINA — The SRWW Joint Fire District in Sabina will host a holiday season community blood drive on Monday, Dec. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the training room, 179 South Jackson St.

Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a warm gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The holiday season is an especially challenging time of year for maintaining the area blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate, please reschedule as soon as you can.

The holiday gift socks are part of the “Make it a Holiday to Remember All the Way to Your Jingle Toes” campaign. The holiday socks are green, gray and red with multi-colored Christmas tree bulbs representing blood types.

They are one size fits all, and are free when you register to donate Dec. 3 through Dec. 29 at a CBC Donor Center or mobile blood drive.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that maintains blood pressure. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients.

New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org . Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

About Community Blood Center

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami Valley, Ohio and Whitewater Valley, Indiana.