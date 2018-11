CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Reindeer are coming to Clinton County. No, really.

Live reindeer are scheduled to be at the Caesar Creek Flea Market on State Route 73 West as part of the flea market’s Winter Wonderland event. There will be two reindeer — an adult and a younger one.

The reindeer will be at the flea market on Sunday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“They are awesome to see,” said Caesar Creek Flea Market CEO and President Al Bell.