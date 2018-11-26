Woman charged with jewelry theft

BLANCHESTER — A woman was charged with theft and misuse of a credit card after two incidents in Blanchester, police said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 21, a 71-year-old Brock Drive resident reported numerous pieces of jewelry had been stolen from her residence. An investigation was opened and was assigned to Sgt. Gary Mowen.

“Sgt. Mowen’s investigation revealed that while the victim was away on vacation, her sister permitted a friend of the victim into the house. That friend was identified as Tyler Buchanan, 29,” said Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“The evidence indicated that while in the home, Buchanan stole numerous pieces of jewelry, a portion of which she later sold at a local business. Buchanan’s criminal record shows two prior arrests for possession of drugs and one prior arrest for theft, with all three arrests made by Hamilton County authorities,” said Reinbolt.

The evidence gathered in the case was presented to Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer, who approved presentation of the case to a recent session of the county grand jury. Last week the grand jury handed down an indictment charging Buchanan with theft, a 5th-degree felony, said Reinbolt, adding that, at the time, her whereabouts were not known.

“Late Friday afternoon police were called to the Gold Star restaurant at 942 E. Cherry St. for a report of a person making fraudulent credit card purchases,” said Reinbolt. “Ptl. Micah Day arrived and found Tyler Buchanan present. His inquiries at the scene provided evidence that Buchanan purchased several hundred dollars worth of Gold Star gift cards in two separate transactions using fraudulent credit card information. After each transaction she provided the Gold Star server with a substantial tip using the same credit card information.”

He said Buchanan was arrested and charged with misuse of a credit card, a misdemeanor offense.

She was taken to the Clinton County Jail; she will answer the misdemeanor charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court, and will answer the theft charge from the August incident in the Clinton County Common Pleas Court, Reinbolt said.

