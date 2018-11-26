Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 5:47 a.m. on Nov. 12, police responded to the 400 block of West Locust Street on a report of a suspicious person. According to the report, a 51-year-old female resident called authorities saying she was in the kitchen and caught sight of a white male crouched down by the steps. The suspect took off on a bike and her husband jumped in their car and took off after him. The male suspect was described as having a red scarf covering his mouth. Unknown direction of travel. The suspect was gone upon arrival. Dispatch notified the caller to contact the police if any further assistance is necessary.

• At 9:10 a.m. on Nov. 12, police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the 1-99 block of North South Street. According to the report, a 72-year-old Martinsville female said she was westbound on Locust Street around 8:30 a.m. when a northbound car ran the red light and struck the left front of her Ford Escape. She said the driver — a 24-year-old Cedarville female — gave her the insurance information and said she was in the military and getting deployed within a week or so and was on her way to a gathering. The Martinsville female had a photo of the insurance card. It was in the name of a 54-year-old Cedarville male on a 2009 Toyota Scion and registered to the 24-year-old female. Police photographed the damage to the Martinsville female’s car. Later that day, authorities received a voice mail from the Martinsville female indicating that a 44-year-old Wilmington female had witnessed the crash.

• At 9:31 a.m. on Nov. 12, a 50-year-old female reported that sometime after 9 p.m., Sunday night, someone deflated the two street-side (driver’s side) tires on her blue van at her residence at the 300 block of Doan Street. At this time it is not known if the tires were cut or simply deflated. The caller said a neighbor might have a video of the incident.

• At 2:58 p.m. on Nov. 12, a 52-year-old female reported her iPad was missing. She advised there was no indication of forced entry into her residence at the 200 block of Doan Street and that it was possible she had misplaced it. She advised she last used it on or about Nov. 4.

• At 6:38 p.m. on Nov. 12, police were dispatched to an injury crash on South South Street at Doan Street. When authorities arrived, a 51-year-old female was sitting on the sidewalk talking to a subject that stopped to help. The front end of the operator’s vehicle was against a DP&L pole. She advised her brakes went out and she drove into the pole. The squad arrived and transported the operator to Clinton Memorial Hospital ER. The operator was later issued a citation.

• At 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 13, police received a report of a confrontation between a 25-year-old female and a 35-year-old male on South South Street. Police were advised that the subjects had left the area in different directions. Police located the female on South South Street and she said she was putting her daughter on the bus when she saw the male walking toward her. She said he wouldn’t let her get to her house. She said she got the attention of a passing sheriff’s deputy and that the male then ran off to the west. The female showed a copy of the protection order issued earlier this month and provided a written statement about this morning’s incident. A protection order violation charge was prepared and forwarded to the court for warrant issuance.

• Police responded to a restaurant on West Main Street at 9:08 a.m. on Nov. 13 on a property damage report. According to the report, someone had attempted to pry open the ice machine behind the restaurant sometime overnight. The door and surrounding wall of the door were damaged.

• At 11:29 a.m. on Nov. 14, a 41-year-old Clarksville male advised his son was harassed while at school by another parent, a 38-year-old Wilmington male, at the high school on Richardson Place. The Clarksville male was advised that the suspect came up to his son at school and told him that he was breaking the law and that “there was a protection order against him and that he needed to leave now.” Police had the son give a written sworn statement about the incident.

• At 1:48 p.m. on Nov. 14, a 33-year-old female advised that someone attempted to get into her storage shed at the 900 block of Higgins Street over the weekend. According to the report, “the subject(s) pulled the retaining pins from the ground and also pulled the vent cover in an attempt to enter the shed.”

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

